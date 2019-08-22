Schoo, Jason Lee

Schoo, Jason Lee December 30, 1972 - August 19, 2019 Graduated in 1991 from Nebraska City. Attended Beatrice Community College and Kansas Newman in Wichita. Worked at UNMC for 17 years in Head & Neck Oncology; currently at Charles Drew Health Clinic. Jason was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching all sports, movies, and playing games on his phone. He enjoyed spending time with family and his many friends. Jason was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Albert and Dena Carlson; paternal grandparents, Noel and Lavina Schoo; brother, Jeremy Schoo. He is survived by his mother, Nancy Schoo (Mike Birkel); father, James Schoo; brother, Jeff Schoo; aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews. SERVICES: Saturday, August 24th at 10am at the West Center Chapel. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

