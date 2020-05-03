Schonberner, Robert E. "Big Bob" Age 91 - April 29, 2020 Of Valley, NE. He is survived by special friend, Dorothy Keiser; son, Tracy Schonberner and wife, Suzanne, and their kids Jacob, Robert and Sarah; son, Robert Gay and wife, Ann; daughter, Sally Moneto and husband, Frank; sister, Ileen Irvine and husband, Paul. Bob was preceded in death by a son, Edward Schonberner. Robert was born and raised in Junction City, KS, and served in the Air Force. He is a veteran of WWII and the Korean War. He moved to Omaha in 1959 and was a Douglas County Sheriff, and owned a couple gas stations. He was a past Commander and member of the American Legion Post #112, the VFW Post #2503, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Special thanks to Bob's Doctors, Hospice caregivers, and the staff at Valhaven in Valley for taking good care of him. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

