Scholz, Kathleen A. November 23, 1954 - February 9, 2020 Kathleen A. Scholz, of Cambridge, MA passed peacefully on February 9, 2020. She was born in Omaha, on November 23, 1954, a beloved daughter of the late Donna (Broyhill) Scholz and, Raymond E. Scholz. Kathleen received a BS in Education from the University of Nebraska and an M.S., School of Management from Lesley College, Cambridge, MA. Kathleen was a Client Service Manager at AIRINC until she retired. Kathleen traveled widely through Europe and the Far East. She especially enjoyed Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands, and the UK. She was passionate about volunteering at WGBH and WBUR PBS, Museum of Science, and Cambridge's Recycling Committee. Kathleen was an active member of the Soka Gakkai International Buddist Assoc. (SGI) of Boston. She was preceded in her death by mother, Donna (Broyhill) Scholz; and father, Raymond E. Scholz. Survived by her partner, John McDowell; his mother, Marjory McDowell; and special friend, Lisa VanZant; brother, Ron Scholz (Linda); nephew, Ryan Scholz (Sarah); niece, Stephanie Burson (Jason); and great-nieces and a nephew. A Private Service is Pending. DeVito Funeral Home 761 Mt Auburn St., Watertown, MA 02472 | (617) 924-3445

