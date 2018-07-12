Scholl, Samuel Joseph Jun 19, 2018 - Jul 3, 2018 Survived by parents, David and Ellen (Stryker) Scholl; grandparents, George and Linda Stryker of Omaha, Joe and Gayle Scholl of West Long Branch, NJ; great-grandparents, Elizabeth Anderson of Omaha, and Gilbert Stein, Sr. of Louisville, KY. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 13th from 5pm to 7pm at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, July 14th at 10:30am, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Private Family Entombment: Nash Chapel of St. Cecilia Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

