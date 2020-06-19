Schoening, Sally Saklar

Schoening, Sally Saklar February 5, 1944 - June 15, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Dale Schoening; parents, Stanley and Ruth Saklar. Survived by sisters, Linda Cahill, Carol McCluskey (Mike), Victoria Bishop (Joe); brother, Mike Saklar; nieces, Kelly Brezina, Cindy Vossler, Carrie McCluskey, Erin McCluskey, Jennifer Saklar; nephews, Michael Saklar, Jeff Cahill, Tom Saklar, Ryan Gentrup; numerous great-nieces, nephews, friends and special friends of the Rainbow Ranch Class, First Baptist Churh. FUNERAL: Monday, June 22nd, 11am, West Center Chapel with visitation starting at 10am. Interment: Evergreen. Memorials may be directed to the family. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and click the View Live Cast button. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

