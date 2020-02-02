Schoen, Kenneth August 27, 1926 - December 17, 2019 Kenneth Schoen, formerly of Wahoo NE, died at his home in Lincoln, NE. Born to Edwin and Louise Schoen. Preceded in death by wife, Ruth Anne. Survived by children, Anne (Wes) Ballard, Lyle (Susan) Schoen, Jan (Jerry) Tooker, Nancy Schoen (Martin Costello), all of Lincoln, and Mary Schoen Petersen (Paul Petersen) of Austin, TX; brothers, Lou Schoen of Minneapolis MN, Roy (Suzie Miller) Schoen and Les Schoen, all of Lincoln; 8 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 6 step-great-grandchildren. SERVICES were held December 21. Memorials to First United Methodist Church of Wahoo, Camp Fontanelle at Nickerson, or Saunders County Historical Society. PRUSS-NABITY FUNERAL HOME Wahoo, NE | (402) 443-3128 | www.prussnabity.com

