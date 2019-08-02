Schnitker, Terrance W. "Terry"

Schnitker, Terrance W. "Terry" August 4, 1949 - July 31, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Bernard "Bunny" and Regina Schnitker; brother, Keith; sister-in-law, Pat. Survived by brother, Gary; sister, Lonnie Wills (Rev. Dan); many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. VISITATION begins on Saturday, August 3rd at 10am at the West Center Chapel, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Golden Retriever Rescue, PO Box 126, Boys Town, NE 68010. "Casual sportswear for service, please." HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.