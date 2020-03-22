Schnitker, Barbara J.

Schnitker, Barbara J. August 13, 1946 - March 15, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Frederick J.; mother, Bernice McGinn; father, Adrian McGinn; and favorite aunt and uncle, Mare and Phil Purdy. Survived by children: Karen Bera, Paul J. Schnitker (Clides), and Mark J. Schnitker (Jeni); grandchildren: Anthony Bera, Victoria Cleary (Pat), Brandon Schnitker, Bailey Schnitker, Emma Bera, Sabrina Bera, Angela Miranda, and Fabricio Miranda; and sisters, Rosemary, Patricia, Kathleen, and Marie. Services to be announced. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

