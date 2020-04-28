Schneider, Steven C. January 6, 1947 - April 26, 2020 Survived by wife, Mary E.; children: Clay Lewis (Lisa), Mandy Laycock, Sarah Gayurzoda (Hamza), Benjamin Ayers (Madelyn) and Austin Ayers (Morgan); ten grandchildren; brother, Roger (Chen) and Larry (Carolee); sister, Kristie Jirkovsky (Randy); nieces and nephews. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, April 29th from 4pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. MEMORIAL MASS and INTERMENT at Omaha National Cemetery will be announced. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

