Schneider, Steven C.

Schneider, Steven C. January 6, 1947 - April 26, 2020 Survived by wife, Mary E.; children: Clay Lewis (Lisa), Mandy Laycock, Sarah Gayurzoda (Hamza), Benjamin Ayers (Madelyn) and Austin Ayers (Morgan); ten grandchildren; brother, Roger (Chen) and Larry (Carolee); sister, Kristie Jirkovsky (Randy); nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL MASS: Friday, May 15th, 10am, St. Leo the Great Catholic Church with Military Honors. INTERMENT: 2pm, Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Mass, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

