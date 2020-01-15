Schneider, Richard F. "Dick" October 20, 1930 - January 14, 2020 Survived by wife, Mary Schneider; children, Annie (Bill) Badalucco, Karen (Steve) Miller, Jim (Mary) Schneider; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two nieces and one nephew. SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am, at St. James Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-6pm, with a Wake Service at 6pm. Memorials to Madonna School or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

