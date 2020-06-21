Schneider, Patricia M Omaha. Pat was preceded in death by husbands, Bruce Sands and Eldon Schneider; her parents, Carl and Pearl Logan; brother, Larry; and sisters, Rose and Linda. She is survived by children, Tom (Monica) Sands, Jim (Jeannie) Sands, Don (Aletha) Sands, Chuck, (Shary) Sands, Chris (Dan) Moore; stepchildren, Ron (Donna) Schneider, Cheryl (Denny) Wagner, Pam (Jim) Rider; many grandchildren; and greatgrandchildren; siblings, Lorraine, Bob, Carl Jr., Sharon, Vickie, David, Michael, many family and friends. VISITATION Wednesday 9:3011am at Mortuary. Private Family Service. Interment LaPlatte Cemetery. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Least of My Brethren - an outreach ministry to homeless veterans, and /or Trinity Village - memorial fund. Roeder Mortuary 11710 Standing Stone - Gretna 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com

