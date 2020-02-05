Schneider, Melvin E.

Schneider, Melvin E. Melvin E. Schneider, age 91, of Fremont. Survived by children: Melanie (Michael Martin) Peppmuller of Fremont, Jeri (Jim) Kallio of Fremont, Stevan (Lori Moseman) Schneider of Fremont/Peru, Craig Schneider of Fremont; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren. Preceded by wife, Jo Ann in June of 2009; son, James in October of 2017. FUNERAL: 10:30am Monday, First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to Methodist Fremont Health Hospice and First Lutheran Church. VISITATION: Sunday, from 2-6pm, family present from 4-6pm, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com. LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY 1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440

To plant a tree in memory of Melvin Schneider as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.