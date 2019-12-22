Schneider, Harry Jr. July 19, 1924 - December 16, 2019 Harry Schneider Jr., age 95, passed away on December 16, 2019. A WWII Veteran and a recipient of a Purple Heart and ribbon with Bronze Star. He was born on July 19, 1924 to the late Harry and Eva (Huff) Schneider in Omaha. In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his grandson, Jason Wright; son-in-law, Toby Haynie and two brothers. He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Shirley Schneider; daughters, Sherrie Pribyl, Donna Haynie, and Betty Wright (Jerry); his grandson raised as his son, Michael Pribyl; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. SERVICES will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Harry Schneider, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.