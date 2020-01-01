Schmoker, Murray R. September 6, 1954 - December 21, 2019 Murray R. Schmoker, CPA, JD, age 65 years. Survived by former wife, Deb of 42 years; children, Benjamin and Sarah; parents, Armand and Marjorie; and siblings: Byron, Gaylen, Morace, and Ruth Ann McKeever. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, January 4th, 2pm St. at Martha's Episcopal Church (780 Pinnacle Dr., Papillion), followed by a VISITATION until 5pm. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

