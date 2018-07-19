Schmitz, Linda C. Jan 22, 1950 - Jul 16, 2018 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by daughter, Tracy. Survived by husband, Larry; sons, Troy, Travis (Julie), Tony (Erin); grandchildren: Delaney, Claire, Finn, Archer, Sawyer; five sisters; three brothers; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, with Vigil Service 7pm at mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna, NE. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 4pm Saturday, St. John's Cemetery, Arcadia, IA. Memorials to St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic School, Omaha, NE; or Angels Among Us (http://myangelsamongus.org/). ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com

CGREGORY
CHARLES GREGORY

Larry and Family
I was saddened to hear about your wife’s passing. RIP. I didn’t know her but just you & Ted from cards in winter. My family has you in our thoughts & prayers during this most difficult time. May your family and faith help in your loss.
Again Larry my heart grieves at this time of your loss. God certainly has our plans and we just never know when it’s time to come home.
Chuck Gregory

