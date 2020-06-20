Schmitz, Larry R.

Schmitz, Larry R. November 13, 1955 - June 16, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Al; sister, Jeanie. Survived by wife, Judy; daughter, Kristin; stepchildren, Nicholas, Jamie Afanasiev (Alexey), Connor (Lauren); grandchildren, Wesley, Sophia and Amelia; mother, Joline; brothers and sisters, Don (Marilyn), Ray (Lisa), Carol (Eric), Linda (Clint), Nancy (Ron); father-in-law, James Huerter Sr.; brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-laws, Jane Jefferies (Dick), Tom, Timothy, James Jr. (Shirley), Kevin (Patricia), Chris (Cindy), Bob (Maureen) and John (Julie)Huerter; Meg Brudney (Jim); nieces, nephews and other loving family members. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, June 22nd, 11am Holy Cross Catholic Church with VISITATION starting at 10am. Interment: Resurrection. Memorials may be directed to the Open Door Mission To view a live broadcast of the Service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and click the View Live Cast button. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

