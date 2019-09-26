Schmitz, Joy B. November 14, 1924 - September 21, 2019 Survived by son, Jeff (Kathy) Schmitz; daughter, Elizabeth (Kurt) Yanike; and grandchildren, Ben (Jordan), Kate (Joe), Sam, Lauren (Jared) and Jessica (Nick). VISITATION: Thursday, Sept. 26, from 6-8pm at Crosby Colonial Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 2pm, at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 13232 Blondo St. Private Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Saint Michael Lutheran Church, Omaha or Lutheran Disaster Response. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN 11902 W. Center Road 402-333-7200 www.crosby-burket.com

