Schmitz, Brother Francis, O.S.B.

Schmitz, Brother Francis, O.S.B. February 18, 1930 - July 25, 2019 Brother Francis (Richard "Richie") Schmitz, O.S.B. is survived by the community of Mount Michael Abbey; as well as nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins. Preceding him in death were his parents, Benedict and Lillian (Kratochvil Stanosheck) Schmitz; brothers, Percy Stanosheck, Benedict "Dick" Schmitz, Ralph Schmitz, and Leonard "Lenny" Schmitz; and sisters, Lucille Apple, Mary Lillian Borin, and Edith Bittner. VISITATION for Brother Francis will begin at 6pm Tuesday, July 30, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at the David "D.J." Sokol Memorial Chapel on the Mount Michael campus. The monks, family and friends will CELEBRATE the MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL for Brother Francis at the David "D.J." Sokol Memorial Chapel on the Mount Michael campus on Wednesday, July 31, at 10:30am. Interment will follow. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.