Schmitz, Bernard "Tiny" Age 91 - July 9, 2020 Nebraska City, NE. Died peacefully on July 9, 2020 at the age of 91. He was a proud US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Following his Honorable Discharge he was employed by Burlington Railroad, and later Nebraska City Utilities, retiring after 35 years of service. He married the love of his life, Betty Heng in 1958 after meeting her on the polka dance floor. Tiny and Betty were married for 54 wonderful years and were blessed with their only child, Diane Marie. Tiny is survived by his daughter, Diane (Schmitz) Ready; granddaughters, Amanda Ready, Emily Shillings and husband Kyle Shillings, and Amy Ready; soon-to-be great-granddaughter Pearl Jean Shillings; son-in-law Scott Ready; many beloved nieces and nephews; and numerous friends. Tiny will be loved and missed by all who knew him. Mass and Burial will be Private, with Celebration of Life at a later date. Burial to be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Lourdes Endowment Fund. Remembrances to www.gudefuneralhomes.com GUDE MORTUARY Nebraska City, NE | (402) 873-6011 | gudefuneralhomes.com

