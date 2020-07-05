Schmitt, Norman

Schmitt, Norman July 10, 1940 - May 30, 2020 Age 79. Passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Mesa, AZ. He was born on July 10, 1940 in Seward, NE to Edward and Rose (Odvody) Schmitt, and graduated from Ulysses High School in 1959. Norman is survived by his wife, Helen (Stahl) Schmitt of Mesa; children, Ken (Gina) Schmitt of Wilber NE, and Melissa Schmitt of Hastings, NE; grandchildren, Rachille (Cody) Cash of Hastings NE, and Brandie and Conner Schmitt of Wilber, NE; great-grandchildren, Leighton Cash of Hastings; and siblings, Bob (Marilyn) Schmitt of David City NE, and Colleen (Dave) Cingle of Papillion, NE. Preceded in death sister, Patricia Luethke of Seward, NE Cremation has occurred. A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW in Crete, NE on July 11 from 11am-3pm. Food will be provided following covid-19 guidelines (no potluck). Memorials to the Crete VFW.

