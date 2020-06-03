Schmidt, Rosemarie

Schmidt, Rosemarie June 15, 1926 - June 2, 2020 Age 93. Passed away June 2, 2020. She was born on June 15, 1926 to the late Alfred and Margarete (Tauber) Krebs in Liegnitz, Germany. In addition to her parents, Rosemarie was preceded in death by her husbands, Albert Edris and Clarence Schmidt; daughter, Lori Pruet; sister, Edelgard Christa Koning. She is survived by her son, Mike Edris (Candace); daughter, Christy Edris; grandson, Christopher Edris (Victoria); great-grandchildren, Delilah and C.J.; son-in-law, Mark Pruet (Mary Jo); daughter-in-law, Debbie Edris; special friend, Cathy Pruitte; a host of other relatives and friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. VISITATION will be during the hour prior to the Service. Interment is in Ridgewood Cemetery. The family will direct memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

