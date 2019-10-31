Schmidt, Ronald L. Ronald L. Schmidt, age 76, of Bennington, NE, died October 28, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Caroline Schmidt; daughter, Audra Schmidt; and sister, Marcia Hoban. Survived by wife of 53 years, Patsy of Bennington; son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Michele Schmidt of Brookings, SD; brother-in-law, Richard Hoban of Elkhorn; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mick and Diane Peterson of Bennington. MEMORIAL MASS: 10:30am Saturday, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Inurnment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Elkhorn. VISITATION: Friday from Noon-7pm with family receiving friends from 5-7pm and a WAKE SERVICE: at 7pm all at the funeral home in Elkhorn. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mt. Calvary Cemetery or Mt. Michael. Condolences to w.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

