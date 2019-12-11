Schmidt, Michael Emil December 13, 1954 - October 31, 2019. Graduated from South High School in Omaha in 1972. Served with United States Marine Corp from 1973 to 1979. Owner/Operator Truck Driver. Resided in Sierra Vista, AZ for many years. Drove a Custom built 1987 Peterbilt semi-truck which he affectionately called "Myrtle". Mike was an outgoing person, with a huge heart, and had many life long friends. Mike is survived by his father, Vern Schmidt; sister, Eileen Schmidt Ficek (Carl): brother, Ted Schmidt (Micka); sister, Judy Dea Schmidt; nephew, Justin Schmidt; niece, Aubrey Ficek; nephew, Kurt Schmidt. Preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Hartgrave Schmidt. FUNERAL SERVICES: December 13, at 1pm at the Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 11204 South 204th Street, Gretna, NE. Burial in LaBorde Cemetery, Gretna NE. In lieu of flowers: donations to the VFW, Sierra Vista, AZ.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.