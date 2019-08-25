Schmidt, Mary T.

Schmidt, Mary T. June 27, 1928 - August 23, 2019 Age 91. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, and dedicated military spouse. She was a lifelong artist, a member of both the Omaha and Bellevue Artists Associations, St. Mary's Women's Guild, and a devoted Yankees' Fan. Preceded in death by her husband Thomas, Sr.; parents, Frank and Rose Knott; and grandson Tyson Loseke. Survived by children: Thomas, Jr. (Diana), John, Terence (Sue), Laurence (Chrissy) Schmidt, and Kirsten (Jay) McCauley; grandchildren: Julie Herman, George Papineau, Travis Loseke (Cyndi), Karyn Constant, Julie Schmidt (John), Victor Schmidt, Elizabeth, and Erin Marie McCauley; great-grandchildren: Keira and Gavin Loseke; and Ashleigh and Garrett Constant; siblings: Keitha MacIntire and Reuben James, and Brother Richard James OSF; also, Lori Schmidt; nephews, Robert Schmidt and family; Timothy Schmidt and family; niece, Susan Schmidt Gross and family from the Chicago area; and Michael Schmidt and family from the San Francisco area. VISITATION: Monday, August 26, from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel. SERVICE: Tuesday, August 27, at 10am at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue, for MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. Interment in Bellevue Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: St. Mary's Ladies' Guild; Breast Cancer Research Foundation www.bcrf.org; or Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

