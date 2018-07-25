Schmidt, Ethel M. May 4, 1930 - Jul 21, 2018 88 years, of Blair, Nebraska. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. BURIAL: Tekamah Cemetery, Tekamah, Nebraska MEMORIALS: Jeanette Hunt Animal Shelter, 147 S 4th St., Blair, Nebraska 68008. PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES TEKAMAH Tekamah, NE 402-374-1551 www.pelanfuneralservices.com

