Schmidt, Edwin Frank March 15, 1924 - October 22, 2019 Edwin Frank Schmidt, age 95, of Omaha, passed away peacefully with family members by his side on Tuesday October 22, 2019. Edwin was born in St. Paul, NE on March 15, 1924 and is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Josephine Schmidt, 4 brothers, Emil, Ernie, Anton, Jim; 3 sisters, Mary, Agnes, Helen; his wife of over 55 years, Rosemary Schmidt who passed away in 2011; and eldest son, Edwin Joseph Schmidt who passed in Jan. 2016. Edwin Sr. is survived by his loving children, Julie Petersen, Maui, Mary Schmidt, Omaha, Sue (Greg) Wefel, Shorewood, MN, Tim Schmidt, Omaha; grandchildren, Brian (Michelle) Petersen of Torrance, CA, Maggie Wefel, Melbourne, VIC Australia; great-grandchildren, Josephine and Christopher "Eddie" Petersen; brother, Clarence Schmidt, St. Paul, NE; many nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren, and friends. Ed was extremely proud of his years of service in the U.S. Navy, as a Gunners Mate in WWII serving on a ship off the South Pacific, and had innumerable stories to share with all. A private celebration of life will be held at the Schmidt/Walker family farm land on the North Loup river in St. Paul, NE next Memorial Day where the Schmidt families across four generations have spent numerous holidays and weekends fishing, grilling out, playing horseshoes, volleyball, and many entertaining games of pitch, creating wonderful lifetime memories for all. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westlawnhillcrest.com for the Schmidt family. Memorial contributions in Ed's honor can be made to Disabled American Veterans at 4515 F. St. Omaha, NE 68117. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

