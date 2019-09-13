Schmeling, Dean Walter

Schmeling, Dean Walter Age 78 Of Fremont, formerly of Elkhorn. Preceded by wife, Judy, in 2011. Survived by five children: Lorraine (Rod) Morrical of Malvern, IA; Tyrae (Ray) Brown of Rice Lake, WI; Wendy (Howard) McGrath of California, MD; Mike Thille of Sioux Falls, SD; DeAnn Johnson of Salt Lake, UT; 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; brother, Alvin Schmeling of Lincoln; sister, Marilyn Chapman, and brother-in-law, Craig (Judy) Schmeling, both of Laughlin, NV. FUNERAL: Monday, 10am, Peace Lutheran Church east of Fremont (2102 Co. Rd. 26). COMMITTAL: Monday, 12:30pm, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn with Military Honors. VISITATION: Sunday, 2-6pm, with the family present 3-6pm, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials to Methodist Fremont Health Hospice, 2400 North Lincoln, Suite B, Fremont, NE 68025. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com. LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY 1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440

