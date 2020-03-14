Schmaderer, Dorothy N. December 1, 1933 - March 12, 2020 Age 86 years of Omaha. Survived by husband, Maurice; children, Debra (Steve) Collins, Michael Schmaderer, Thomas Schmaderer; grandchildren, Brian and Kim; great granddaughter, Isabella; brother, Ray Jankiewicz; sisters, Maryann Hoer, Jenny Jankiewicz, Roni Jankiewicz; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, March 15 from 2-4pm, Rosary at 3pm at Braman 72nd St. Chapel. FUNERAL MASS: Monday, March 16 at 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church 6905 Blondo St. Interment: Calvary Cemetery For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

