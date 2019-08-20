Schlott, Stephen M. October 22, 1961 - August 17, 2019 Stephen M. Schlott, age 57, of Council Bluffs, IA, passed away August 17, 2019. He was born on October 22, 1961 in Cleveland, MS, to Donald and JoAnn (Agner) Schlott. He was preceded in death by his father. Stephen is survived by his wife, Doe Schlott; children, Peter Schlott (Jhebah), Arrietta Schlott (Charlene), Aaron Schlott (Savannaha); stepdaughters, Amber Johnson (Justin Schubert), Brianne Johnson (Zach Williams); mother, JoAnn Schlott; sisters, Sharon White (Bill) and Michelle Hrdlicka (Tim); brother, Michael Schlott (Judy); 11 grandchildren and many other family and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday, 5-7pm, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, 9am, at the funeral home. Interment is 11am at the Omaha National Cemetery. The family will direct memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

