Schlichtemeier, Terri L. (Wurtele) Age 62 Of rural Murray, NE. Survived by husband, Tom Schlichtemeier; sons, Tony (Jessica), Nehawka, NE; Cory, Nebr. City; daughter, Danielle Buck (Nate), Lincoln, NE; five grandchildren; siblings: Donna Jean Maybee, Carrie Lynn Wendt, Curt Wurtele (Mary), Renee Hauder (Bill), Randy Wurtele (Connie), Mike Wurtele (Barb), Christine Blake (Howard), Kay Steuer, Elaine Tasler (Jerry); brother-in-law, Dr. William Schlichtemeier (Jeanette); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Private Family Mass: 10:30am Saturday, June 27, Church of the Holy Spirit-Plattsmouth, NE. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 12pm at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Nehawka, NE, with everyone invited to attend. Please follow the CDC Covid-19 guidelines. VISITATION: Friday, June 26, after 1pm, with a Family Rosary at 7pm, all at Gude Mortuary. Memorials to an Education Fund established for her grandchildren or to the favorite charity of the donor. Remembrances to www.gudefuneralhomes.com. GUDE MORTUARY 403 S 9th Street, Nebraska City, NE | (402) 873-6011

