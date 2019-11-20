Schleicher, Robert C. "Bob"

Schleicher, Robert C. "Bob" Age 61 Robert C. "Bob" Schleicher, of Grand Island, NE, died Saturday, November, 16, 2019, at Creighton University Medical Center Bergan Mercy in Omaha, NE. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10am at St. Leo's Catholic Church, in Grand Island. The Rev. Donald A. Buhrman will be the celebrant. Interment: Grand Island City Cemetery. VISITATION with the family present will be Friday, November 22, 2019, from 57pm at St. Leo's Catholic Church, with a Scripture vigil service at 7pm. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Bob's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel in Grand Island is assisting the family. CURRAN FUNERAL CHAPEL 3005 S. Locust St., Grand Island, NE | (308) 384-8862

