Schizas, Nancy

Schizas, Nancy October 19, 1960 - March 3, 2020 Nancy Schizas, age 59, passed away on March 3, 2020. Nancy was born to Dean and Beverly Schizas on October 19, 1960 in Lincoln, NE. Nancy is preceded in death by her father, Dean in 2019. She is survived by her mother, Beverly Schizas; brother, Fred and Jeanne Schizas II; sisters, Susan and Larry Burke, and Deana Schizas; many nieces and nephews. SERVICE: 2pm Wednesday, March 11, 2020, with VISITATION one hour prior, at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

To send flowers to the family of Nancy Schizas, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 11
Memorial Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
2:00PM
Braman Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68137
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Nancy's Memorial Service begins.
Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
1:00PM
Braman Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68137
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Nancy's Visitation begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.