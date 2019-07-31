Schizas, Dean A.

Schizas, Dean A. January 28, 1928 - July 28, 2019 Dean A. Schizas, age 91, passed away July 28, 2019. Dean was born in Omaha to Fred and Helen Schizas on January 28, 1928. Dean is survived by his wife of 74 years, Beverly (Andelt) Schizas; children: Fred (Jeanne) Schizas II, Susan (Lawrence) Burke, Deana Schizas, Nancy Schizas; brother, Ted Schizas; grandchildren: Kyle (Rachel) Schizas, Alicia (Brian) Hoffman, Ryan (Kelly) Burke, Chris (Ashley) Burke; and eight great-grandchildren. VISITATION: 5-7pm Thursday, August 1, 2019; SERVICE: 1pm Friday, August 2, at Braman Southwest Chapel. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

