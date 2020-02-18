Schinker, George M. March 4, 1930 - February 16, 2020 George M. Schinker, age 89, of Fremont, NE, died Sunday, February 16, at Edgewood Vista in Fremont. George was born March 4, 1930 in Omaha, NE, to Stephen A. and Anna M. (Huse) Schinker. He graduated from high school in Omaha and then attended a trade school. George served in the US Navy from February 2, 1950 to August 13, 1952 during the Korean War. He worked on the USS Repose Hospital Ship. He lived and worked as an electrician in Omaha until 1970. He moved to a farm south of Wahoo until 2005 and then moved to a farm south of Fremont where he lived the rest of his life. George married Mary Lou Adams in Yankton, South Dakota on August 19, 2005. George was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Valley, lifetime member of Benson VFW Post #2503, member of American Legion and lifetime member of the NRA. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and working in and around the home and farm. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou of Fremont; sons, George S. Schinker of Wahoo and Joe A. Schinker of Kansas City, KS; daughters, Elizabeth Ann (Hank) Lind of Omaha; Janet (Paul) Barnett of Lincoln, NE; and Helen Danish of Orlando, FL; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Raymond F. Schinker. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30am Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Valley. The Rev. Father Lloyd Gnirk will officiate. VISITATION: Thursday, from 5-8pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue on Friday one hour prior to the service at the church in Valley. Burial with Military Honors will be at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha. Memorials may be directed to the family for further designation. Visit www.mosermemorialchapels.com to leave online condolences. Moser Memorial Chapel 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 | 402-721-4490

