Schinker, George M. March 4, 1930 - February 16, 2020 George M. Schinker, age 89, of Fremont, NE, died Sunday, February 16, at Edgewood Vista in Fremont. George was born March 4, 1930 in Omaha, NE, to Stephen A. and Anna M. (Huse) Schinker. He graduated from high school in Omaha and then attended a trade school. George served in the US Navy from February 2, 1950 to August 13, 1952 during the Korean War. He worked on the USS Repose Hospital Ship. He lived and worked as an electrician in Omaha until 1970. He moved to a farm south of Wahoo until 2005 and then moved to a farm south of Fremont where he lived the rest of his life. George married Mary Lou Adams in Yankton, South Dakota on August 19, 2005. George was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Valley, lifetime member of Benson VFW Post #2503, member of American Legion and lifetime member of the NRA. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and working in and around the home and farm. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou of Fremont; sons, George S. Schinker of Wahoo and Joe A. Schinker of Kansas City, KS; daughters, Elizabeth Ann (Hank) Lind of Omaha; Janet (Paul) Barnett of Lincoln, NE; and Helen Danish of Orlando, FL; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Raymond F. Schinker. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30am Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Valley. The Rev. Father Lloyd Gnirk will officiate. VISITATION: Thursday, from 5-8pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue on Friday one hour prior to the service at the church in Valley. Burial with Military Honors will be at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha. Memorials may be directed to the family for further designation. Visit www.mosermemorialchapels.com to leave online condolences. Moser Memorial Chapel 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 | 402-721-4490
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
7:00PM
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
9:30AM-10:30AM
307 East Meigs Street
Valley, NE 68064
10:30AM
307 Meigs Street
Valley, NE 68064
1:30PM
7710 West Center Road
Omaha, NE 68124
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.