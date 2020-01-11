Schindler, Donna Rae November 1, 1934 - January 10, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, James R Schindler; parents, Raymond and Winnie Stowell;and brother, Gary Stowell. Survived by children, Vicki Falk (Terry), Kim Bailey, Terry Schindler, Amy Weak (David); 10 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ginny Stowell; numerous nieces and nephews. VISITATION one hour prior to service. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Monday, January 13, at 11am at Crosby Colonial Chapel. Private Inurnment. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN 11902 W. Center Road 402-333-7200 | www.Crosby-Burket.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Schindler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.