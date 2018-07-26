Schiffbauer, Margaret Ann (Teague) "Peg" Age 78 Mrs. Margaret Ann Teague "Peg" Schiffbauer, of Lancaster SC, wife of Fred Richard Schiffbauer, passed away on Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Lancaster Convalescent Center. She was born on April 8, 1940 in Marshall NC, a daughter of the late Paul Teague and Enola Rasmussen Teague. Mrs. Schiffbauer is survived by her husband, Fred Schiffbauer of Lancaster; a son, Jerry Schiffbauer and wife Pam of Warner Robins, GA; and a daughter, Michelle Silvestro and husband Brad, of Santa Rosa, CA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Schiffbauer. The family will Receive friends from 1-2pm Saturday, July 28, at Open Door Fellowship Church in Lancaster. A SERVICE to Celebrate the Life of Mrs. Schiffbauer will be held Saturday, July 28, at 2pm at Open Door Fellowship Church with the Rev. Dr. John Cahill officiating. Notes to the family may be made at: lancasterfuneralhome.com Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service Lancaster, South Carolina (803) 286-5000

