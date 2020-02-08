Schiebel, Gary E.

Schiebel, Gary E. July 22, 1945 - February 6, 2020 Preceded in death by brothers, Perry and Zane Schiebel. Survived by wife of 50 years, Jeannie; daughter, Dawne (John) Zagurski; son, Jason (Tasha) Schiebel; grandchildren: Conner, Chase, Claire, Kate, Jase; brother, Dale (Hope) Schiebel; sister, Kay (Larry) Neff; sister-in-law, Lisa Schiebel. VISITATION: Sunday, February. 9, 2020 from 3-5pm, with a 5pm Wake Service, All at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 100 9th St. Springfield, NE. FUNERAL MASS: Monday, February. 10, 2020 at 10am at the Church. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Legion Post #143 For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

