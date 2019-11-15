Schewe, Ernest A. Age 89 Ernest A. Schewe passed away November 13, 2019. He was born in December 24, 1929 to the late Frank and Myrtle (Jacobsen) Schewe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Herbert Schewe; and son-in-law, Mike Rine. Ernest is survived by his wife, Jackie Schewe; children, Barbara Rine, Bill Schewe (Jami) and Sherri McMurphy (Jim); brother, Alvin Schewe; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. MEMORIAL VISITATION: 2-4pm Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to St. Albert Schools. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

