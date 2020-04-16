Scheufele, Herbert W. December 8, 1928 - April 14, 2020 Preceded in death by wife Paula; sister Vivian Scheufele. Survived by son William "Bill" (Nancy); sister-in-law Grace Burns and her family. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES. In lieu of flowers, memorials to HETRA (Heartland Equine Therapeutics Riding Academy) or Boystown. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

