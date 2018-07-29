Scherle, Dorothy Jane Age 93 - Jul 26, 2018 Dorothy Jane Scherle, age 93, passed quietly on July 26th, 2018. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Verne (Capel) Goldapp; husband, former Congressman, William J. Scherle; daughter-in-law, Janet "Muntzie" Scherle. Survived by sons, William D. (Joan) and John Scherle; granddaughters, Megan, Mary, Rachel, Elizabeth and Rebecca; grandson, W.D.; and 9 great grandchildren. She was a strong, independent woman and as a child her pure light hair earned her the nickname "Blondie." Jane grew up playing in her grandfather's greenhouses in Council Bluffs and she was proud of her degrees from the University of Iowa and Baylor University. Jane loved nature, especially her cats and flowers, and enjoyed working with cattle while living on the farm. She had a keen sense of the rhythm of life and loved adventure, was a tireless worker on the campaign trail and was a gracious and welcoming host to thousands of SW Iowa constituents who visited Washington DC each year. A certified medical technician, she continued her love of medicine and healing through volunteer work with the Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation, supporting animal humane shelters and adopting any stray cat that may happen to show up at her door. Per her wishes, no Funeral Service will be held and a Memorial to Celebrate her Life will be held at a later date. Memorials suggested to the Midlands Humane Society of Council Bluffs, or Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation. Peace and Comfort to those who loved her and mourn her passing. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA 712-322-7779
