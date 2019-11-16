Schenkelberg, Richard O. November 9, 1936 - November 13, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Bernard, Hildegard and Cecilia; brothers: Lambert, Gilbert and Bernard Schenkelberg and Dick Cartwright. Survived by beloved wife of 52 years, Judy; children: Lisa Fedde (Don), Greg and Gina; grandchildren: Sam, Max, Cooper, Ariana and Olivia; sister, Gretchen Schutte-Moylan; brother, John; sisters-in-law, Barbara Schenkelberg and Helene Cartwright; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Sunday, November 17th from 3pm to 6pm at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, November 18th, 10am, St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q St.). INTERMENT: Tuesday, November 19th, 1pm, Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

