Schellhase, Robert L. October 24, 1929 - March 23, 2020 Preceded in death by loving wife of 59 years, Marilyn, parents, eight brothers, four sisters. Survived by loving family, friends, and neighbors. Bob was a 50-year member of Centennial Lodge #326. He retired from Fehrs Tractor. A controlled visitation will be held Sunday, March 29, from 4-7pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Private graveside service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church or to Omaha Home for Boys. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE | 402-556-2500

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Schellhase as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.