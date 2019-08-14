Scheiblhofer, Joann C. May 18, 1930 - August 12, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Martin E. Scheiblhofer; daughter, Ann Tompkins. Survived by son, John M. Scheiblhofer (Paul Pancer); two grandchildren, Joseph Scheiblhofer and Elizabeth Bronson (Matthew); great-grandchild, Theodore Bronson. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 15th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, August 16th at 10am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Robert Bellarmine Parish or Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

