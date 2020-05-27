Scheffler, Randy H.

Scheffler, Randy H. November 3, 1941 - May 25, 2020 Survived by wife, Jacqueline; children: Shawn (Gina), Ryan, Mitch (Ashley) and Amber Schaben (David); eight grandchildren; and sister, Sheryl Nanos. CELEBRATION OF LIFE to be announced. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Randy Scheffler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.