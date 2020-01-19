Scheffler, James "Jim" November 3, 1929 - January 14, 2020 SURVIVORS: wife, Eunice; son, William "Bill", grandchildren: Emilee Jochim, Caleb, Alex, and Eliott Scheffler; 4 great grandchildren. SERVICES: Thursday, January 23, 10:30am at First United Methodist Church of Blair. VISITATION: Wednesday, January 22, 5-7pm, Campbell Aman Funeral Home. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com
Scheffler, James "Jim"
To send flowers to the family of James Scheffler, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 22
Visitation
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
444 South 17th Street
Blair, NE 68008
444 South 17th Street
Blair, NE 68008
Guaranteed delivery before James's Visitation begins.
Jan 23
Service
Thursday, January 23, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
First United Methodist Church of Blair
1656 Colfax Street
Blair, NE 68008
1656 Colfax Street
Blair, NE 68008
Guaranteed delivery before James's Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.