Schattauer, Alice

Schattauer, Alice December 15, 1925 - January 1, 2020 Alice was born in Des Moines, IA on December 15, 1925, the third child of Christen Marius Knudsen and Martha Johanna (Madsen) Knudsen, who had both immigrated from Denmark. She died peacefully in her room at Carter Place in Blair, NE, where she lived, surrounded by family. Alice was preceded in death by her life partner, Carl; her parents, Christen and Martha; sisters, Helen Thompson (Howard "Tommie"), and Edna Kennedy (Frank); and brother, E. H. ("Al") Knudsen (Jean). Alice is survived by her four children: Thomas Schattauer (Paula Carlson) of Minneapolis, MN; Paul Schattauer (Marcia) of Oak Park, IL; James Schattauer (Sage Lewis) of Prescott, AZ; and Martha Sorensen (Tom) of Blair, NE; eight grandchildren: Peter Schattauer of Minneapolis; Anna Schattauer Paill� (Joseph) of Wyckoff, NJ; Spencer Schattauer and Lucas Schattauer of Oak Park; Kai Sorensen (Liza Greenberg) of Brooklyn, NY; Stephanie Sorensen (Conrad Barber) of Omaha, and Emma Sorensen and Andrew Sorensen of Blair; great-grandson, Marlow Barber; sister-in-law, Jean Knudsen of Des Moines, IA; brother-in-law, Neal Schattauer of Englewood, FL; cousin, Connie Sorensen (Jean); and many dear nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. VISITATION and VIGIL: Friday, January 31, 4-8pm at First Lutheran Church, Blair, with PRAYER SERVICE at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICES: Saturday, February 1, at 10:30am at First Lutheran Church, Blair. Memorial gifts may be given to First Lutheran Church, Blair, or to Wartburg Theological Seminary, Dubuque, IA. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Schattauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.