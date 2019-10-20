Schanilec, James Dwight "Jimmy" January 19, 1944 - October 9, 2019 James Dwight"Jimmy" Schanilec passed away on October 9 , 2019 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island, NE. Jim was born in Elmhurst, IL to James and Anne Schanilec on January 19, 1944. Jim served his country in the United States Air Force SAC Band at Offutt AFB, Omaha 1968 - 1972. He was the principal trombonist in the Omaha Symphony for 38 years. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James and Anne Schanilec, and his sister, Linda (Shoemaker). He is survived by his sister, Lynn (Jim) Kaiser of Hastings, NE; his niece, Christine (Mark) Niemeyer of Hastings; and nephews, Jason Kaiser and Nathan Kaiser of Lincoln, NE. Jim chose Cremation and there will be No Services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Omaha. Memorial donations can be directed to the Omaha Symphony Music Education Programs. To view full obituary and leave a condolence, visit: www.dewittfuneral.com. DEWITT FUNERAL HOME CREMATION SERVICES 1247 N. Burlington Ave. Hastings, NE 68901 | (402) 462-4444

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.