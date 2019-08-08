Schaffart, Fairy V. January 25, 1922 - August 7, 2019 Preceded in death by mother, Evangeline Trimble; husband, Joseph Schaffart; brother, Earle Trimble; son-in-law, Gary Brown; great-granddaugher, Ellie Marie Johnson. Survived by children, Mary Ann Peterson and Donna Jo (Rick) Johnson; grandchildren: Angela, Gina, Marci, Jamie, Jeremy, Rick Jr., Jared; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; many special friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, Aug. 10, 11am, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE | 402-556-2500

