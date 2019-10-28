Schafer, Nicholas J. "Skip"

Schafer, Nicholas J. "Skip" April 28, 1941 - October 26, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Nick and Agnes. Survived by wife, Barbara; children, Jenny Schafer, Thomas Schafer (Mary), Mary Schafer (Bart Schechinger), Sarah Schafer, and Kurt Schafer (Adrienne Detanico); 2 grandchildren, Owen and Sam; and sisters, Mary Lou Johnson (Mike) and Rhondell Zimmerman (Mike). Family will receive friends Tuesday 6-7pm, with 7pm Vigil Service at Holy Cross Catholic Church. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 11am at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

